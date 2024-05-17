Hubballi murder case: Key accused 'on run' after stabbing woman to death arrested

HUBBALLI: The Hubballi Dharwad police have apprehended the accused who was absconding after allegedly murdering a 20-year-old woman for turning down a marriage proposal in Hubballi on May 15.

The accused Vishwanath Sawant alias Girish is said to have fled the residence of the victim Anjali Ambiger on Veerapura Street in Hubballi after stabbing her to death.

According to the sources, the Hubballi Dharwad Police is said to have received a call from the Davangere police about the accused.

Sawant had allegedly fallen off a train and been admitted to a local hospital.

After receiving the information, the Hubballi police reached the hospital and took custody of the accused and admitted him to KIMS hospital in Hubballi on Thursday night.

Doctors said that the accused had head injuries after he fell off a running train. However, it was unclear whether Sawant jumped off the train or fell off accidentally.

Sawant's condition is said to be stable. Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar visited the KIMS hospital on Friday morning.