Karnataka: Bankers meet to discuss Central schemes

BENGALURU: The 165th State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting co-chaired by Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner (GoK) Shalini Rajneesh, RBI Regional Director Sonali Sen Gupta, NABARD Chief General Manager T Ramesh, Canara Bank Executive Director Bhavendra Kumar, and Convenor of SLBC Karnataka, Canara Bank CGM K J Srikanth, was held at the Vidhana Soudha, on Wednesday.

Addressing the committee, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Shalini Rajneesh emphasised on covering all eligible population under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana’ (PMJJBY) and ‘Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana’ (PMSBY) schemes.

In the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24 a CD ratio of 78.19% was achieved. Notably, as of March 31, 2024, agriculture sector, (104%), total credit (114%), and total priority sector (97%) exceeded targets.

State heads of all banks and other dignitaries attended the meeting.