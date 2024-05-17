Karnataka: Council polls could see voters being lured through cash, kind

BENGALURU: As is the case with general elections, it is alleged that a section of candidates in the Council polls too are likely to adopt unethical means to win the June 3 biennial contest -- to the six seats, three each of Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies, in Karnataka. In the recently concluded voting for the Lok Sabha, there were alleged instances of gifts and cash being distributed amongst sections of the electorate.

This time around also, there were widespread charges against certain candidates adopting a similar strategy, as it reportedly favoured them in reaching out to relatively lesser number of the electorates eligible to vote in the Council polls. Already, a few of them, who had taken the initiative to enrol voters into the list, have allegedly organised gala parties, sources claimed.

On Thursday, a group of BJP workers claimed that they had unearthed a godown in Anekal, where gift boxes, allegedly belonging to a Bengaluru Graduates’ Council candidate, were stocked. Election Commission officials raided the godown. “This is the tip of the iceberg, as the candidates have been preparing to hand out cash to the voters,” a leader said.

A teacher, who is also a political leader, and has been campaigning in the South East Teachers’ seat, revealed that last time, a particular candidate had fixed a sum of Rs 5,000 per vote, and was expected to double it to Rs 10,000 this time. In certain Council seats, such as South Teachers’, the value may go up to Rs 25,000 per vote. If a candidate can reach out to even half of the electorate through illegal means and be sure of getting their first preferential votes, his work is almost done, remarked a leader. Some 20 years ago, candidates would seek votes by just sending postcards, he recalled.