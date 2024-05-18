Air India Express passenger detained for false bomb threat at Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU: An Air India Express flyer from Bengaluru to Pune has been booked and detained for creating panic by providing a false threat about a bomb concealed in his check-in bag during security checks at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). A Non Cognisable Report (NCR) has been booked against Rajeshkumar Beniwal after the airline filed a complaint at the police station inside the airport premises.

An NCR refers to a document in which the police cannot take any action without a warrant given by the court. According to airport sources, the incident occurred in front of counter no E9 in Terminal 2 around 9 pm on Thursday. Beniwal, a resident of Hisar district in Haryana, was scheduled to fly by flight no 15 821 which had a departure time of 11.05 pm.

A source said, “The bags were being handed over by passengers at the airline’s check-in counter for screening when the flyer Beniwal blurted aloud that there was a bomb in his bag. The airline staff immediately alerted the security agencies at the airport,” a source said.

The flyer was isolated and his bags subjected to intense scrutiny and his statement was found to be a fake one. He was detained and not allowed to board the flight.

Assistant Manager, Aviation Security of Air India Express, Ganesh Umapathy approached the police station and filed a complaint.

A case has been booked against the flyer under IPC Section 505 (1) (B) which deals with intent to cause or likely to cause fear or alarm to the public or against the interest of public tranquility.