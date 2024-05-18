DKS offered me Rs 100 cr to name HDK as mastermind: Devaraje Gowda

HASSAN: Giving a new twist to the Hassan sex scandal case, BJP leader and advocate Devaraje Gowda on Friday alleged that DCM DK Shivakumar had offered him Rs 100 crore to accuse former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy of masterminding circulation of pen drives allegedly containing obscene videos of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Disclosing this to reporters on the district court premises here before the local police handed him over to SIT sleuths, Gowda alleged that the plan was to defame Kumaraswamy and end his political career. “Shivakumar forced me to target Kumaraswamy as the mastermind behind the distribution of pen drives. Shivakumar threatened me that you will be safe only if you target Kumaraswamy in the pen drive case,” he alleged.

Gowda said Shivakumar allegedly formed a ministers’ committee comprising Chaluvarayaswamy, Krishna Byre Gowda and Priyank Kharge to deal with the issue. Shivakumar also hatched a conspiracy to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government by linking Prajwal to the sex scandal. “When I refused to obey his directions, the DCM sent former Congress MLC MA Gopalaswamy to a private club where I stayed to give me Rs 5 crore,” Gowda alleged.

Former MLA LR Shivarame Gowda also became a mediator between him and Shivakumar, he alleged and added that he has an audio conversation of Shivakumar targeting Kumaraswamy and Modi. “I will release it at an appropriate time,” he claimed.