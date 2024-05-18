Don’t adjust aid money towards loan repayments: R Ashoka

BENGALURU: BJP leader R Ashoka said the Karnataka gove-rnment is anti-farmer and compensation amount and money due to them for MGNREGA work is being adjusted towards repayment of loans taken by them. Ashoka urged the CM to order the DCs to instruct the banks not to adjust farmers’ money towa-rds their loans. If the banks do not agree, the State Governm-ent should waive farm loans, he said.

Ashoka said the Centre released Rs 3,454 crore as drought relief to the state, but the State Government has not given its share. Even the mon-ey given by the Centre has not been properly delivered to the farmers, he said. BJP alleged that banks are adjusting compensation money towa-rds repayments of loans, but the State Government is not doing anything. The CM should call for a meeting of the bank officials and take appropriate measures, Ashoka said.