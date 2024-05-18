ECI relaxes MCC, Karnataka CM holds review meet

BENGALURU: After the Election Commission of India relaxed the model code of conduct in Karnataka to take up urgent works, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday convened a review meeting with his ministers and senior officials on drought, rain and pending projects.

Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, Manojkumar Meena said the state government had sought certain permission like calling and finalising tenders and calling meetings by the CM and ministers, for which ECI gave permission. At the meeting, the CM was briefed on various issues by the chief secretary and other senior officials.

Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office said Siddaramaiaha got details on drought and action taken by officials. He was briefed on the loss caused by rain fury. He directed officials to write to the Central government to get pending grants. He told officials to take up tender works wherever they are required. The CM reportedly told officials to complete tender procedures by June this year.

With the ECI relaxation, the CM can hold meetings and video-conferences with officials. But there is a restriction on him visiting places and convening meetings with officials there.

He reportedly expressed his displeasure over many projects not getting completed. He told officials that if the money is available and not spent on works, the government will take action against such officials. The meeting also discussed the water crisis, especially the drinking water crisis.