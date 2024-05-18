Hubballi murder accused stabs woman, jumps off train, near D’gere, caught

DAVANAGERE: Personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) caught Girish Sawant alias Vishwa, accused in the Hubballi Anjali Ambiger murder case, near Mayakonda in Davanagere district on Thursday night.

Girish, who had fled Hubballi to Mysuru after allegedly murdering Anjali, boarded the Vishwamanava Express train to Hubballi from Arsikere Junction. An eyewitness said Girish, who was travelling in the general compartment, fought with other passengers over a petty issue. Based on the passengers’ complaint, he was questioned by the GRP personnel at Chikkajajur Junction. After he pleaded innocence, the GRP personnel let him go.

However, when the train reached Hanumanahalli, Girish followed Lakshmi, a passenger, to the washroom and demanded that she give him the gold chain she was wearing. When Lakshmi refused and screamed for help, Girish stabbed her, causing a deep injury on her left hand.

Meanwhile, hearing her screams, some passengers rushed to the spot and thrashed Girish, who jumped off the moving train. The GRP personnel, who received this information, caught Girish who was lying injured near the railway tracks at Mayakonda. They admitted him to the Chigateri district hospital, where he revealed his identity. The GRP personnel immediately alerted the Hubballi police, who were after Girish.

The Hubballi police arrived in Davanagere around 11 pm and took Girish into their custody and shifted him to the KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

Lakshmi from Gadag, who was admitted to the Chigateri district hospital, was shifted to the SSIMS Hospital, where she underwent a minor surgery on Friday.

According to Lakshmi’s husband, they were returning home from Tumakuru after visiting the school run by Siddaganga Mutt, seeking admission for their son, when the incident occurred.

He said the GRP personnel helped him shift Lakshmi to the Chigateri district hospital. After the surgery at the SSIMS Hospital, Lakshmi is doing fine, he added.