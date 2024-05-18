Hubballi murder case: Accused wanted to kill Anjali for last three months

HUBBALLI: Shocking details were revealed during the preliminary investigation of Vishwanath alias Girish Sawant, 22 who was arrested in Davanagere on Thursday night for allegedly murdering 20-year-old Anjali Ambiger at her residence in Veerapur Street in Hubballi on Wednesday. He had later fled to Mysuru.

Sawant had allegedly revealed that he had plans to murder Anjali for the last three months and the same was shared with his friends. An investigating team member said that Sawant had told some of his close friends that he will soon be called ‘second Fayaz’ and will murder Anjali soon. Fayaz is accused of murdering his former classmate Neha Hiremath at her college in Hubballi on April 18.

According to the police, Sawant was angry as he did not want to see Anjali getting married to someone else. “The relationship between Anjali and Sawant went stale when they had a fight three months ago. The couple went shopping at Durgadbail where Anjali told Sawant that the family was looking for grooms for her. This led to a heated argument between the couple and Sawant hit her in public. The passerby managed to save her and sent Sawant away. Since then he was planning to murder Anjali,” the police said.

The accused had also consulted a lawyer to check on the punishment and procedures if someone is accused of murder. The accused had taken help of his friend to reach the victim’s house on the day of murder (May 15) stating that he is going to elope with Anjali. But Sawant’s friend was in shock when he saw blood stains on his shirt. The accused had purchased the knife from Dajibanpet.

The family members of Anjali, who had warned the police about a possible attack, are still in shock. Younger sister of Anjali said that the family wanted to watch the accused get hanged.“We demand justice for Anjali,” she said.