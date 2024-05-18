Hubballi murder case: Girish worked as supplier in Mysuru hotel

MYSURU: Vishwanath alias Girish Sawant, who murdered 20-year-old Anjali Ambiger at her residence in Hubballi, worked as a supplier in Maharaja Hotel in Mysuru. Govardhan, the restaurant owner, said he had hired Vishwanath to look after his aged father through Vinayaka Nursing Care Service.

“He was hired to look after my father at my house. He worked for one-and-a-half months. Later, on his request, he was given a room service job in our hotel, while also working as a supplier. He was irregular and used to go on leaves for days, claiming that his mother was ill. He used to also make calls from the hotel’s telephone and from the staff’s mobile phones,” he said.

He also said that a few days ago, he had taken Rs 1,000, and on Tuesday afternoon, borrowed Rs 5,000 as advance. “After borrowing the money, he did not return to the hotel,” he said.