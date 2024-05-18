Meet Captain Gopichand, second Indian pilot to fly to space

BENGALURU: Captain Gopichand Thotakura, the second Indian who will travel to space is set to make history on May 19 with the Blue Origin's NS-25 mission, as the company announces dates. Along with six other crew members, the seventh human flight of the New Shepard, Gopi will go beyond the Karman Line–the boundary that separates Earth’s atmosphere and outer space- and return to Earth. This mission not only signifies India's re-entry into the space race but will also make history with its crew of distinguished astronauts.

Gopi’s flight will be the first foray into space exploration in four decades, following Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma's iconic journey aboard Soyuz T-11 in 1984. The mission will be telecasted live from 7 pm onwards on Blue Orgin’s website. One of the expedition's highlights will be the astronauts' sending postcards to space on behalf of the Club for the Future, a programme designed to encourage and support the next generation of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) professionals.