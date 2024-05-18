Three-day synchronised elephant census in southern states from May 23

BENGALURU: An elephant census in the border areas of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh will be held from May 23 to 25. While the elephant census is usually held for an entire forest patch once every five years, this time it will be held only in the border areas of the southern states.

“The exercise aims to understand the area, the conflict and chalk out better policies for better coordination and future planning. This is the first time such an exercise is being carried out. It is the outcome of the inter-state coordination committee meeting held in March 2024 in Bandipur Tiger Reserve,” said a senior Karnataka Forest Department official.

The inter-state meeting was held after a radio-collared tuskless male (makhana) killed a man in Wayanad, Kerala. The makhana was radio-collared by Karnataka forest officials after it was captured in Hassan. In the meeting, an Interstate Coordination Committee Charter 2024 was prepared to foster collaboration for human-animal conflict mitigation. The charter was signed by chief wildlife wardens and heads of forest departments of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu on March 10, 2024. The charter listed five sections for implementation, one of them included population estimation exercises.