Action on Prajwal Revanna is OK, but false case against Revanna, says Deve Gowda

BENGALURU: Breaking his silence on the sexual abuse charges against his grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Saturday clarified that he has no objection to the legal action initiated against Prajwal. But he alleged that the ruling Congress has “created” a case against his son and MLA HD Revanna.

Prajwal fled the country after casting his vote in Hassan on April 26. After this, the Karnataka government set up an SIT based on the state women’s commission’s recommendation, to probe the Hassan sex scandal.

Meanwhile, the SIT arrested Revanna on May 4 in connection with the alleged abduction of a victim of the alleged sexual abuse. Revanna got bail and was released from jail on May 14. But he is facing another case of alleged sexual abuse and hearing will be held on Monday.

Gowda made his last public appearance on April 26 when he cast his vote at Paduvalahippe village in Hassan district along with his wife Channamma and family members. He did not step out of his Padmanabha Nagar house in Bengaluru after the scandal came to light.

Attempts to tarnish image of family: HDD

Deve Gowda did not even campaign in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. On Saturday, he turned 92 and visited Sri Tirumalagiri Venkataramanaswamy Temple at JP Nagar as he does on his birthday every year and chose to speak to the media on the occasion.

“We have no objection to the action being taken against Prajwal. But people of the state have realised how a case has been created against Revanna,” he said.

He said he will not comment on it as his son and former CM HD Kumaraswamy has spoken elaborately on behalf of his (Gowda’s) family. “I will not take the names of those involved, but action should be taken against all of them, including Prajwal, as per law. It is the government’s responsibility,” he said.

Replying to a query, Gowda said “it’s true” that his detractors are trying to tarnish the image of his family. On BJP leader and lawyer Devaraje Gowda’s allegation that Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is behind the “conspiracy”, the former PM clarified that Kumaraswamy has spoken about all matters related to it. “As JDS state chief, Kumaraswamy has been handling various issues related to the party. He has even clarified that action should be taken against all those, including Prajwal, involved in the circulation of obscene pen drives,” he said.

The former PM took exception to mediapersons camping outside his house. “What have you achieved (by camping outside my house)? Now I am putting an end to it and you are free to telecast. I have campaigned (for the NDA candidates) in the LS elections and will speak after June 4 (when poll results will be announced),” he said.

Arrest warrant against MP

An arrest warrant against absconding Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna was issued on Saturday in connection with the alleged sexual abuse cases. The warrant was issued by the special magistrate court on an application by SIT