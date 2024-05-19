Bengaluru police arrests social media user over Congress manifesto post, BJP assures legal support

BENGALURU: The Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru have arrested a social media user for sharing an edited video clip of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on reservations.
The user, BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) also posted a tweet about the Congress party manifesto that attacked a minority community. He was arrested from Goa on Saturday for his alleged tweet.
The arrest followed a complaint filed on April 29 by J Saravanan, a Bengaluru resident and Congress worker, with the cybercrime police.
The Cyber Crime Police registered a case against the X user under IPC Section 153(a) and Section 66(c) of the IT Act.
Nagesh Naik, the user’s son also took to X and posted, “My father @MumbaichaDon has been arrested by @DgpKarnataka @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice. A mail was sent by TWITTER and suddenly in the evening the Police showed up at the doorstep and took my father! FIR is totally NOT pertinent! #ReleaseBhikuMhatre.”
Soon after the news broke, the BJP criticized the Karnataka state government over the arrest.
BJP National IT cell head Amit Malviya on X posted, "Karnataka Police has arrested @MumbaichaDon from Goa. We are in touch with his family and will ensure he gets all legal support. Congress has unleashed anarchy and is intolerant of dissent. But there won’t be another #Emergency in this country, ever."
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in a post said, “This is blatant abuse of power by Karnataka Congress Govt. We will fight this, both inside court and outside.”