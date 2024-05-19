Bengaluru police arrests social media user over Congress manifesto post, BJP assures legal support

BENGALURU: The Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru have arrested a social media user for sharing an edited video clip of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on reservations.

The user, BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) also posted a tweet about the Congress party manifesto that attacked a minority community. He was arrested from Goa on Saturday for his alleged tweet.

The arrest followed a complaint filed on April 29 by J Saravanan, a Bengaluru resident and Congress worker, with the cybercrime police.

The Cyber Crime Police registered a case against the X user under IPC Section 153(a) and Section 66(c) of the IT Act.

Nagesh Naik, the user’s son also took to X and posted, “My father @MumbaichaDon has been arrested by @DgpKarnataka @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice. A mail was sent by TWITTER and suddenly in the evening the Police showed up at the doorstep and took my father! FIR is totally NOT pertinent! #ReleaseBhikuMhatre.”