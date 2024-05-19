Big game, big crowd, fans throng Chinnaswamy

BENGALURU: The dark clouds and threat of rain did not deter the enthusiastic Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans who had been eagerly waiting for the clash between the home team and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they thronged the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in large numbers on Saturday.

While a large number of fans filled the stadium, others who missed out on tickets stood outside the stadium watching the match on their phones.

A group of college friends, supporters from both teams, teased each other. But they said their loyalties for IPL teams differ, but they have been enjoying the rivalry for the last 10 years.

Emotions ran high among supporters as they discussed the possibility of this being CSK’s Thalapa MS Dhoni’s final last and, probably, the last match. Sneha, a doctor from Nagpur, said, “We came all the way here so my husband could see him. If it rains, it will be a different story, but I hope we get to see him play and qualify for the playoffs.”