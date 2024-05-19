BJP leader arrested in illegal stone quarry mining case in Karnataka, MLA abuses cops

MANGALURU: BJP Yuva Morcha taluk president Shashiraj has been arrested in a raid conducted on an illegal stone quarry by Belthangady tahsildar and local police on Saturday.

According to Belthangady police, following a complaint by Belthangady tahsildar Prithvi Sanikam, they conducted a raid at Mudala in Melanthabettu village and arrested Shashiraj. Police have also seized explosives, stones, lorries and live bullets.

On enquiry, the labourers at the mining spot revealed that the quarry was run by Shashiraj and a person named Pramod Ujire who is also a BJP worker. Both the accused have been booked under sections 9B(1)(b) of the Explosives Act of 1884 and column 5 of the Explosives Substance Act of 1908.

Shashiraj who is also a rowdy sheeter was produced before the court and he has been sent to 15 days of judicial custody. Pramod managed to escape from the spot during the raid.