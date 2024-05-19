High-octane year for Karnataka government, Parties now pin hopes on LS poll outcome

Around the same time last year, after a hard-fought election, Congress won a clear majority in the Karnataka assembly. After hectic parleys in the national capital, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, on May 20.

Now, as the government completes its first year in office, people’s verdict on its performance will be out on June 4, when the results to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be announced. It was indeed a politically charged year for the state government and the ruling as well as the opposition parties. For the people in general, it was a bittersweet year, but it was the worst for farmers hit by severe drought.

It is not fair to judge the state government’s performance based only on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls in the 28 seats, especially in the state, where the voting patterns for the assembly and Lok Sabha polls are different. But that is how it is viewed now.