Karnataka moves SC challenging quashing of case against JD(S) leader for damaging EVMs

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court issued notice and asked JD(S) leader BB Patil, also a former police officer, to reply to an appeal filed by the Karnataka government challenging the quashing of a criminal complaint against him for damaging Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as part of a mob last year during the Karnataka assembly elections.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma issued notice to Patil and sought his response in the Karnataka government appeal.

The apex court would now hear the case after summer vacations (July 7).

It is to be noted that Patil, a retired police officer belonging to JD(S) party, is accused of allegedly damaging EVMs as part of a mob last year during the Karnataka assembly elections.

Initially, in July 2023, Karnataka High Court's Kalaburagi Bench, in its order had quashed the criminal case and complaint against Patil and granted him relief in the case.

But Karnataka govt had subsequently moved the apex court and filed an appeal before it seeking reversal of the HC order.