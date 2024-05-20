BJP to release ‘chargesheet’ against government

BENGALURU: With the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state completing one year in office on Monday, the principal Opposition BJP is all set to release a ‘chargesheet’ against it.

Accordingly, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka and party state chief BY Vijayendra are expected to release a brochure, highlighting the government’s alleged failures, including the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Issues such as the bomb blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, murders of two women in Hubballi, the state’s decision to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, failure to tackle the drought situation, etc are likely to figure in the chargesheet, sources said.

“The government losing focus on development, by prioritising on the implementation of its five guarantees, will also be highlighted, since not even a single development work was taken up in the last one year,” a BJP leader informed. In the coming days, protests will also be organised across the state to stress on these issues, he added.