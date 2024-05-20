Fun outing turns tragic as Bengaluru hospital staff member dies in zip-line accident

BENGALURU: An adventurous day out for about 18 hospital staff, who had taken a break from their busy work schedule, turned tragic when one of them died after the harness of the zip-line ride she was on broke. The incident happened at around 11 am in Harohalli taluk of Ramanagara district on Sunday morning.

The police said that Ranjani N, a 36-year-old nurse, along with her 17 colleagues, had visited the resort and homestays located on Kanakapura main road near Harohalli for a recreational day out early in the morning. The resort has multiple thrilling activities including longest and highest zipline and water zipline, one of which resulted in fatal consequences for Ranjani after her harness broke about 30 feet above the ground.

Ranjani was rushed to Dayanand Sagar Hospital in Harohalli by her colleagues, where doctors declared her brought dead due to internal injuries and extreme shock resulting from her zip-line experience, police added.

Ranjani, a resident of Attibele, had been working as a nurse at a private hospital in JP Nagar, Bengaluru. She is survived by her husband, Narendra, and their two young children.

Following the incident, the jurisdictional Harohalli Circle police took stock of the situation and booked the hotel owner and manager on charges of negligence.