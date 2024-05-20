Karnataka government completes 1 year on May 20

But old issues may surface again to haunt the government and it is interesting to see how the CM will tackle them, said political analysts.

A couple of months before the Lok Sabha polls, former minister H Anjaneya had alleged that Siddaramaiah’s present government is not as effective as his first tenure between 2013 and 2018 as he has no free hand.

Congress came to power winning 136 seats in the May 10, 2023 Assembly elections, riding on the allegation by the contractors’ association that the then BJP government was demanding 40 per cent commission from contractors.

But Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna attacked the Congress government too, saying corruption had continued and blamed officials for working under orders of politicians. The government managed to assuage the contractors by releasing some of their dues, but large amounts are still pending.

Besides, the tiff between Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundurao and Beelagi MLA JT Patil exposed the alleged corruption in transfer of officials. Patil filed a complaint with Speaker UT Khader against Dinesh’s personal secretary KA Hidayatullah. The latter, in turn, filed a police complaint, alleging that the MLA’s personal assistant Beelagi Prakash was resorting to blackmail tactics and corruption in transfers.

Later, Aland MLA BR Patil and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda locked horns over development works and allegations of taking cuts. Siddaramaiah defused the situation by making Patil his adviser with a cabinet rank.