Anjali murder case will be handed over to CID: Dr G Parameshwara

HUBBALLI: Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday that the Anjali Ambiger murder case probe will be handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and the state government will issue an order in this regard by Tuesday. The minister also denied that there was any attempt on the part of the government to protect any errant police officers in the case.

Speaking to the media here, Parameshwara said the state government has considered the Neha Hiremath and Anjali murder cases seriously, but ruled out a CBI probe in these cases as was being demanded by the opposition BJP.

Defending the decision to hand over the probe to the CID, the minister said, these cases have made headlines because of their circumstances. Moreover, the cases have been transferred to the special police so that there is no sense of bias in investigation among the general public and also to discourage any undue interference by the local police, he said.

In the wake of the sacking of DCP P Rajeev, the home minister dismissed allegations that police officers belonging to a particular community are being targeted. On the help sought by Anjali’s kin, the minister said, they have demanded a house, a government job for a family member and some financial assistance. Since the poll code is in force, a decision in this regard cannot be taken immediately. He will take up the issue with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and arrive at some decision, he stated.