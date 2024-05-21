HD Revanna gets bail in sexual harassment case

BENGALURU: In a big relief to Holenarasipura JDS MLA HD Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, the special court to deal with cases against elected representatives, granted him bail on Monday.

The bail plea was heard by the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court and Judge Preeth J, who had reserved the order on the bail petition, granted bail to Revanna. The bail conditions include a personal bond for Rs 5 lakh and a surety of a like sum.

Additional Special Public Prosecutors Jayna Kothari and Ashok Naik appeared for the prosecution, while CV Nagesh argued on behalf of Revanna.

On April 28, a case was registered at the Holenarasipura Town police station against Revanna and his son and MP Prajwal Revanna on charges of sexual harassment (IPC 354A), stalking (IPC 354D), criminal intimidation (IPC 506) and insult to modesty of woman (IPC 508) for allegedly sexually assaulting a 47-year-old woman. The woman has accused both Revanna and Prajwal of harassing her for over three years from 2019.

The special court had granted Revanna conditional bail in the kidnapping case registered by the KR Nagar police. Revanna was arrested on May 5 in connection with the kidnap and was released on bail on May 12.