Karnataka CM: By raising taxes, curbing graft, we’re funding guarantees

On the caste census, the CM said that there was severe opposition from several quarters not to accept the recommendations, but still his government went ahead. “If we don’t take up the caste census, how will we know the socio-economic status of people? We got independence more than 76 years ago, and many things have changed.

We need to know. That is why we need caste census,” he said. The CM also pointed out that the Modi government has implemented a 10% reservation for the EWS category. “Which community in India is now out of reservation? There is no meaning in people protesting against reservation,” he said, adding that his government has given work to over 1 crore contractors belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“The SCSP/TSP Act was implemented by our government. Show me which BJP-ruled government has implemented such an act,” he said. He said the caste census report would be placed before the Cabinet. On the law and order in Karnataka, he said a special court has been set up for the speedy investigation into the Neha Hiremath murder case.

“If we go through the data on the number of murders in 2021 and 2022, it has now decreased. But this is not any sort of justification. We have issued strict instructions to the authorities to prevent crime. In Anjali Ambiger’s case, officials have been suspended for dereliction of duty, and action has been taken,” he said.

No plan for cabinet reshuffle now: Siddu

CM Siddaramaiah said Congress will win 15-20 Lok Sabha seats out of 28 in Karnataka. “I cannot lie like the BJP-JDS alliance, who are stressing that they will win all 28 seats” he said. Asked about the likely reshuffle in the cabinet, Siddaramaiah said there is no such thought now. “Ours is a high command party, we will oblige them,” he said.

Speaking on his tenure as CM for the last one year, he said he is satisfied as CM, so is his party. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s accusation that Congress has formed an alliance with small parties, he said even after being in power for ten years and Modi being PM for a decade, they do not have the confidence to contest as one party.

“They too have joined hands with many regional and smaller parties, like they have done with JDS in Karnataka. If the party is so confident, they would have contested alone,” he added.