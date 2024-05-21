Maharashtra CM agrees to release water from Koyna dam

BELAGAVI: A few days after CM Siddaramaiah wrote to his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde, making an appeal to release water from Koyna dam to Krishna river, the latter agreed to release water to Karnataka.

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi stated that the authorities of the Water Resources Department, Maharashtra would soon release water to Krishna river. Further, he also visited Raibag taluk on Monday to check the level of Krishna river and said the state government had been working on all possible alternatives to ensure effective supply of water to all the drought-hit areas. He appreciated the efforts put by Siddaramaiah to get the water released from Koyna dam to the state.