No one from Karnataka will become PM: Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said no one from Karnataka will become Prime Minister. “At the Centre, INDIA bloc will come to power and we will discuss and decide who should be the Prime Minister based on the implementation of programmes,” he said, responding to a question on I.N.D.I.A’s PM candidate.

The response indirectly implies that even AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge is not a PM candidate. The CM said there is no Gujarat model, but after Karnataka implemented its guarantee schemes, there is only a Karnataka model now.