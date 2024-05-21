Over 5K new potholes in city, BBMP ready with cold mix

BENGALURU: There are over 5,500 new potholes in BBMP’s eight zones.

Arterial and sub-arterial roads have 670 potholes and 66 bad patches, and BBMP has already arranged for 5,000 bags of cold mix to fix the potholes, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner

Tushar Girinath said, after an inspection of Yelahanka zone where villas were flooded due to heavy rain on Sunday.

Zonal commissioners hired contractors in their respective limits to fill potholes and work is going on. “The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts rain for the next few days. Zonal engineers will fill about 500 to 800 potholes in their respective zones in four to five days,” said Girinath.

He also informed that there are 74 vulnerable places, and 47 places are likely to be severely impacted during rain. “We have already made temporary arrangements.

Rajakaluve development work worth Rs 2,000 crore began in January 2023. Once it is completed, there will be no problems,” he said.The commissioner also spoke about the flood-impacted Northwood Villas and Ramanashree

Gardenia Layout in Yelahanka Zone. He said the sewer line has not been covered under BBMP’s 110 village component, and just over a year ago, there was no flooding as water coming from drains used to enter open areas.

Now that structures have come up, the area floods. BBMP was constructing a storm water drain link but the project was delayed as the forest department denied permission to take the sewer line inside Puttenahalli Lake.

“The forest department, Additional Chief Secretary Manjunath Prasad and others also inspected the flood-impacted areas. BBMP will install a 520-metre long 1,600mm pipeline next to Puttenahalli lake and connect the Raja canal to ensure there is no further flooding during rain. Till then, excess water will be cleared using pumpsets,” he said.