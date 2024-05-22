BBMP to crack down on waste dumping

BENGALURU: Broken commodes, sofa sets, beds, cots and others along with daily waste being dumped on the roadside are clogging drains and causing floods on streets and in areas across the city. To discipline the culprits, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) solid waste management department has said it will intensify its vigil, impose penalties and also make the perpetrators lift waste dumped on the roadside. The Palike has also asked residents and activists to inform the authorities if people dump waste at empty sites.

Recently, a resident filmed some people coming in a van and dumping waste clothes on the roadside. BBMP said that based on the footage, it will track and impose penalties on the van owner and also make him clear the waste. Srujan Kadamba, a resident who captured the act while heading to office, said he has complained about indiscriminate dumping of waste at an empty site ahead of Brigade IRV Road in Whitefield, but dumping has not stopped.

“I filmed garbage dumping by a miscreant recently and reported it to Health Inspector Somashekhar Reddy. He assured me that the site will be cleared. We want marshals deployed and heavy fines imposed against violators to bring down such incidents,” Kadamba said.