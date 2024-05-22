Can you seek exemption from rural service merely because you studied in private medical college, asks SC

NEW DELHI: Can a medical student about to graduate seek exemption from rendering one-year public rural service just because they have studied at a private medical college? The poser came from a Supreme Court vacation bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Sanjay Karol which was hearing a petition filed by five MBBS students who are graduating from private seats of a deemed university in Karnataka.

The petitioners have sought a direction to the Commissionerate, Health and Family Welfare Services, Government of Karnataka, to issue them the required no objection certificate (NOC) without subjecting them to swear an affidavit of compulsory rural service.

The apex court, which issued notice to the Karnataka government and others seeking their responses on the plea, observed, "Just because you go and study at a private institution, you have an exemption from working in rural areas?".

The plea, filed through advocate Meenakshi Kalra, has also sought a direction to the Karnataka Medical Council to accept the permanent registration of the petitioners.

"You walk up and down India and work in different rural areas. That is such a beautiful thing to do," the bench observed, while asking whether students who study in private institutions have no obligation to contribute to nation building.

The petitioners have said the Karnataka government had enacted the Karnataka Compulsory Service Training by Candidates Completed Medical Courses Act, 2012 and subsequently enacted the Karnataka Compulsory Service Training by Candidates Completed Medical Course Rules, 2015.