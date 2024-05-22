Eshwarappa extends support to BJP MLA-turned-rebel candidate Raghupathi Bhat

SHIVAMOGGA: Former deputy chief minister and Independent candidate in the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday told the Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga to support former BJP MLA-turned-rebel candidate Raghupathi Bhat in the South West Graduates Constituency elections scheduled on June 3.

Speaking at a meeting of the Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga here on Tuesday, Eshwarappa told the group of his supporters to extend their support to Bhat and ensure his victory in the MLC polls. “Bhat is a loyal party worker and able politician. He never chased power. Bhat too has been deceived by other BJP leaders,” the former DCM claimed. He said nobody can stop Bhat from winning the election. Voters are aware of the loyalty of his opponent - Congress’ Ayanur Manjunath.

The Balaga would contact every voter of South West Graduates Constituency personally and work for the victory of Bhat, he asserted. Speaking on the occasion, Bhat said the support extended by Eshwarappa has given him immense strength. “This indicates that my victory is certain as an Independent candidate.” He stated that he is contesting the election to send a message to the BJP high command about the mistakes allegedly being repeated again and again by its state unit.