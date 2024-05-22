JD(S) urges DGP to take action against Rahul Gandhi over 'Prajwal raped 400 women' remark

BENGALURU: A delegation of JD(S) leaders on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Karnataka state DGP & IGP seeking action against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his reported statement during the Lok Sabha election campaign that Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was a "mass rapist".

Led by former MLC H M Ramesh Gowda including JD(S) legal cell chief A P Ranganath, the delegation met the DGP Dr Alok Mohan and urged that Rahul Gandhi be booked under section 202 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 for the statements he had made addressing election rallies at Shivamogga and Raichur on May 2. They marked the copies to the respective district superintendents of police.

"The Wayanad MP had stated that Prajwal has raped 400 women. He said, 'This is not a sex scandal but mass rape. And the Prime Minister, in front of the people of Karnataka, was supporting and seeking votes for this mass rapist. He (Modi) is saying that "If you vote for this mass rapist, it would help him'", the JD(S) mentioned in its complaint quoting the statement.

The statement has appeared in print as well as electronic media, it remarked.