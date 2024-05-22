No action on High Security Registration Plates till June 12, state to Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The State government on Tuesday assured the Karnataka High Court that it would not take precipitative action till June 12 on fixing of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.

The government counsel made this submission before a vacation division bench comprising Justice SR Krishna Kumar and Justice Ramachandra D Huddar, during a hearing on appeals filed by the HSRP Manufacturers’ Association of India and others on fixing of HSRP on old vehicles.

The association had stated that petitions challenging the government’s August 2023 notification, permitting only vehicle manufacturers to fix HSRP for old vehicles, would become infructuous if the May 31 deadline is not extended by the government.

When the Bench questioned the impact of expiry of the deadline, the government counsel said no precipitative action would be taken till June 12. The bench adjourned further hearing to June 11.