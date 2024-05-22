‘No demand for more DCMs now in Karnataka’

BELAGAVI: An aspirant for the post of Deputy Chief Minister, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday clarified that there is no such demand now for the high post. The demand for more DCMs was there before the recent general election in the state, but now such demands have all but stopped, he added.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi on Tuesday, Jarkiholi said there would be only one DCM and there was no proposal for more DCMs now.

On BJP’s allegations that the law and order situation in the state has been detriorating under the current dispensation, Jarkiholi said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had furnished statistics about the law and order situation during the BJP’s term, compared to what it is now. After the successful completion of one year of his government, the CM had clarified about the commitment to good governance, he said.