Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA raids locations in southern states

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday cracked down on multiple locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to uncover the conspiracy behind The Rameshwaram Café blast case and to identify the other conspirators involved in handling the accused from abroad.

In an official release on Tuesday, the Central counter-terrorism agency stated, “Extensive searches were conducted at the premises linked the 11 suspects in the case, in which an IED explosion at the Rameshwaram Café on ITPL Road, Brookefield in Bengaluru had left several customers and staff members injured.” The attack, which took place on March 1, had also caused massive damage to property.

“The 11 suspects whose premises were searched include individuals convicted in the 2012 Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) conspiracy case of Bengaluru and Hubballi districts. The targeted searches led to the seizure of various digital devices and documents, which the NIA is examining exhaustively,” stated the NIA.

The NIA had taken over the case (RC-01/2024/NIA/BLR) from Karnataka police on March 3, and had arrested two accused, Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Matheen Taha, from their hideout in Kolkata on April 12, after a nationwide hunt. “The duo, both residents of Thirthahalli, Shivamogga district, were identified as the perpetrator and the mastermind, respectively, of the attack,” added the NIA.