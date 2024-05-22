Rebels in fray make it triangular contest in Karnataka

MANGALURU: With BJP and Congress rebels refusing to withdraw their nomination papers, the Council polls for South West Graduates and South West Teachers constituencies are headed for an interesting triangular contest.

In South West Teachers seat, where incumbent MLC SL Bhoje Gowda is the NDA candidate, Satish Acharya, a BJP rebel, is giving the former a run for his money. SP Dinesh, who was denied the Congress ticket, is contesting an as independent here, against the party’s official candidate, KK Manjunath Kumar.

In South West Graduates constituency where BJP has fielded Dr Dhananjaya Sarji, three-time BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat is in the fray as a BJP rebel. Congress has fielded incumbent MLC Ayanur Manjunath, who was elected on a BJP ticket last time.

While the BJP is facing rebel trouble in both constituencies, the Congress is facing it in the Graduates constituency, but the rebellion appears to have hit the BJP hard, as loyal party workers are said to be upset with the party leadership over the candidate selection.