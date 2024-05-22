Safai karmacharis wait to get jobs back at DRDO lab

BENGALURU: The 61 safai karmacharis terminated in March from the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), are still waiting to be reinstated.

They group alleged that they were relieved of their duties because they raised their voice against injustice and extortion by the contractor. All the women are from the marginalised community and members of the Karnataka General Labour Union, affiliated to the All India Central Council of Trade Unions. The organisation has demanded that the workers be given their jobs immediately and sought criminal and disciplinary action against the contractor. The group is also seeking a refund of the amount extorted and dignified working conditions in CABS.

In 2023, the workers had complained to the Regional Labour Commissioner (Central) that the contractor was demanding a cut of Rs 4,200 per month to release the wages. In March 23 this year, when the women reported for duty, they were informed that they were terminated. They were told that a new contractor, Indian Security Agency, was brought in, and their services were not required.