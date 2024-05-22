Unfettered drug sale behind Hubballi murders: BJP leader Yatnal

HUBBALLI: Senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Tuesday alleged that the deteriorating law and order situation and rampant drug peddling in Hubballi were the reasons for the recent killings of Neha Hiremath and Anjali Ganiger.

After meeting the families of the two murdered girls, Yatnal said Home Minister G Parameshwara suspended four top police personnel in a hurry to save his skin and to cover up the government’s failure in reining in crimes. “If Parameshwara cannot handle the home ministry, let him resign and take charge of another department,” he chided.

He said the police are working under tremendous pressure. “Narcotic substances are being sold across the state, but the government has not taken any action. The government only gives assurances but does not take any action on the ground,” he alleged.