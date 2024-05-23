49 from Indiganatha get bail, but police fear grips villagers, children

MYSURU: Four days after 49 people returned to Indiganatha village with the court granting them bail, normalcy is yet to return to this hamlet in the woods close to Male Mahadeshwara Hills, as residents fear police action.

Indiganatha village had hit the headlines after villagers attacked poll staff and destroyed EVMs meant for the Lok Sabha elections, protesting against denying basic facilities to the village for decades. Though many walked out of the jail on bail recently, they fear that police may pick them up again any time as they are yet to get bail in other cases. The police had registered cases against 250 people and only 49 got bail. The fear is palpable as villagers are tight-lipped to avoid any further trouble.

Those who protested for the basic amenities, too have fallen silent and plead with visitors to leave them alone. “We have left it to the government. Let them give us basic facilities whenever they feel like,” said a frustrated Puttathamdai.

Village Panchayat member Nagarthamma said the authorities and government have not heard them even after they boycotted the Lok Sabha polls. The villagers depend on drinking water collected from ponds and man-made pits inside the forest, she said.

The villagers said no pooja has been conducted for the local deity Mahadeshwara as those performing puja too have been booked and sent to jail.