MYSURU: All four members of a family asphyxiated to death after an LPG cylinder leaked at their home at Yaraganahalli on the outskirts of the city on Monday night.

The police said Kumaraswamy (45), his wife Manjula (39) and their daughters Archana (19), an MCom student at Teresian College, and Swathi (17), a BCom student at Vani Vilas Urs College at Nazarbad, died in the incident. They were found dead at their house on Dr Rajkumar Road.

The family had attended a relative’s wedding at Sakharayapatna in Kadur of Chikkamagaluru district last week and had returned to Mysuru on Sunday night. It is suspected that they might have died on Monday night after the family had dinner and slept.

As the family members were not responding to calls for the last two days, their relatives Vignesh and Bharath visited the house on Wednesday morning. The duo knocked on the door and when there was no response, they peeped through the window and saw the bodies lying on the floor. He immediately alerted the neighbours and police.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth and DCP (Law and Order) M Muthuraj visited the spot along with a dog squad and forensic experts. The bodies were shifted to JSS Hospital. A case was registered with the Alanahalli police.