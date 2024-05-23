Hampi’s Saalu Mantap collapses in heavy rain

HOSAPETE: The historical Saalu Mantap (pillar line), located on the premises of the Virupaksha Temple in Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, collapsed after heavy rain lashed the region on Tuesday night. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials and Deputy Commissioner of Vijayanagara visited the spot and assured that restoration work will be taken up soon.

Activists and tourists are unhappy as they claim that they had written a letter to the ASI requesting them to restore the Saalu Mantap three years ago. They now allege that it is a clear case of negligence.

Officials, however, denied the allegations and clarified that they were planning the restoration work but Saalu Mantap collapsed. The restoration work will be undertaken soon as per the guidelines of UNESCO and ASI, an official said.

M S Divakar, Deputy Commissioner of Vijayanagara, “It’s unfortunate that due to natural disasters, Hampi monuments are getting damaged. We are making all efforts to protect the monuments as per guidelines. As per ASI officials, work has already started on the Virupaksha Temple premises. They were planning to begin the restoration of Saalu Mantap from next month but unfortunately this incident happened.”