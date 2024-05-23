HD Revanna refuses to comment

HASSAN: Former minister HD Revanna refused to comment on the alleged sex scandal involving his son Prajwal Revanna, the SIT investigation, and alleged kidnap and sexual harassment cases against him.

In his first reaction to the scandal, Revanna on Wednesday said he doesn’t want to comment on the issue as the matter is before court. He claimed that he does not have any idea of Prajwal’s whereabouts, and appealed to the media not to ask him anything about the scandal. He said he would react at the appropriate time. Revanna also refused to comment on the political impact the Prajwal issue could have on the Council elections.

Earlier, Revanna visited various temples, including Anjaneyaswamy temple in Holenarasipur town where he offered special puja for his family members. He said his family had never neglected the people of Holenarasipur, who had supported HD Deve Gowda and his family to grow politically strong. He also has expressed confidence that people would extend support to him. Revanna also discussed political strategies to win South Teachers constituency with former MLAs and party leaders.