IAF opens emergency med response helpline

BENGALURU: To ensure expert guidance and definitive care during medical emergencies for serving personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and their families nationwide, an Emergency Medical Response System (EMRS) was inaugurated at the Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore (CHAFB) on Tuesday. It was inaugurated by Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force.

The EMRS is a first-of-its-kind round-the-clock telephonic medical helpline with the primary goal to ensure swift assistance by deploying a team of medical and paramedical experts to address emergencies promptly, regardless of location within the country.

The event featured a demonstration that showcased the system’s capabilities and reach, and how a medical support team would promptly launch from the nearest medical facility.

The CAS, who initiated this idea, said, “This initiative symbolises a significant leap forward in medical preparedness, marking a vital step in our commitment to providing swift and proficient medical assistance during emergencies.”