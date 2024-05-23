Karnataka: DCM hosts dinner for CM, mins, discusses LS poll performance

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues had an informal review of the Lok Sabha polls as to how many seats the party might win in the state at a dinner hosted by Deputy CM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar here on Wednesday night.

Though the crucial meeting was held when the state is witnessing a turmoil over Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sex scandal, the CM, DCM and the ministers chose not to touch upon the issue. Karnataka went to the polls on April 26 and May 7 in second and third phases.

“We exchanged our opinions on the performance of party candidates and hoped that the party will emerge with flying colours by crossing over 15 seats out of 28,” remarked Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

After completing one year in office, how the government should go ahead without giving ammo to the opposition parties was also discussed, sources said. It was the maiden meeting of all the ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet after the Lok Sabha polls and the government completing one year in office. Since the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls is still in force, the government could not hold a rally to celebrate the anniversary.