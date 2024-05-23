Karnataka govt will be responsible for consequences, says Vijayendra

BENGALURU: As BJP MLA Harish Poonja is likely to be arrested by the police, BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Wednesday warned the state government that it will be responsible for any consequences of cases being filed against party workers.

Vijayendra said that recently, the police registered an FIR against some people in a case related to illegal quarrying in Dakshina Kannada district. BJP Yuva Morcha leader Shashiraj’s name too was added. “When Poonja raised his voice, the police are all set to arrest him. The police are justifying saying it is a violation of model code of conduct. Congress members are protesting across the state, but the code of conduct is not applicable to them, “ he said.

“Poonja spoke tersely, which was not good. If the police arrest or harass our party workers, they will be responsible for the breakdown of law and order in Dakshina Kannada,” he warned.

On its social media handle, BJP termed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a Hitler.

“Who said Hitler is dead?

He still rules Karnataka with a different name, Siddaramaiah. The law and order situation has completely collapsed, yet the priority is to

arrest those who raise their voice against injustice. Mohabbat ka dukan is a place where people shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ walk free, but if you raise your voice against injustice done to karyakarthas, you will be behind bars,” it stated.