NH-48 stretch to be access controlled, two toll plazas to be shut

BENGALURU: Soon, travellers will be able to cruise from Nelamangala to Tumakuru and beyond to Chitradurga, with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) making this stretch of NH-48 an access controlled expressway.

NHAI will close down two toll plazas on Tumakuru Road and create a new one, to make the Nelamangala-Tumakuru national highway access-controlled, just like the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, by December 2025. NHAI is also widening the Nelamangala toll plaza from the existing six lanes to ten lanes to cater to the increasing traffic rush. The stretch will run at the ground level, and will be barricaded on both sides.

“We will be closing down Chokkenahalli and Kulumepalya toll plazas on Tumakuru Road, and create a new one at Rayalapalya on NH-48. The existing two are located close to each other. Work is on to set up the new toll plaza and widen the existing road to six lanes. The target deadline to complete work was August 2025, but has slowed down because of land acquisition issues. It will be completed by December 2025,” a senior official from NHAI told The New Indian Express.

The two toll plazas that are being demolished were built in 2004, when the passenger car unit calculated was only 85,000 per day. At present, commuters from Bengaluru to Chitradurga pay Rs 25 at Kulumepalya toll plaza, Rs 20 at Chokkenahalli, Rs 100 at Karajeevanahalli, between Tumakuru and Sira, and Rs 100 at Guilalu, located between Hiriyur and Chitradurga.