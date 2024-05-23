NH-48 stretch to be access controlled, two toll plazas to be shut

BENGALURU: Soon, travellers will be able to cruise from Nelamangala to Tumakuru and beyond to Chitradurga, with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) making this stretch of NH-48 an access controlled expressway.
NHAI will close down two toll plazas on Tumakuru Road and create a new one, to make the Nelamangala-Tumakuru national highway access-controlled, just like the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, by December 2025. NHAI is also widening the Nelamangala toll plaza from the existing six lanes to ten lanes to cater to the increasing traffic rush. The stretch will run at the ground level, and will be barricaded on both sides.
“We will be closing down Chokkenahalli and Kulumepalya toll plazas on Tumakuru Road, and create a new one at Rayalapalya on NH-48. The existing two are located close to each other. Work is on to set up the new toll plaza and widen the existing road to six lanes. The target deadline to complete work was August 2025, but has slowed down because of land acquisition issues. It will be completed by December 2025,” a senior official from NHAI told The New Indian Express.
The two toll plazas that are being demolished were built in 2004, when the passenger car unit calculated was only 85,000 per day. At present, commuters from Bengaluru to Chitradurga pay Rs 25 at Kulumepalya toll plaza, Rs 20 at Chokkenahalli, Rs 100 at Karajeevanahalli, between Tumakuru and Sira, and Rs 100 at Guilalu, located between Hiriyur and Chitradurga.
“The toll at the new plaza is yet to be fixed. Gorguntepalya to Nelamangala is already access-controlled and now work is on to plug the gaps between Nelamangala to Tumakuru. Gradually, till Chitradurga, it will be made an access-controlled stretch. The aim is to reduce traffic congestion and make commute seamless and faster,” the official said.
An access-controlled stretch is one where no one can enter into without paying toll, failing which they will be penalised. In future, all highways and expressways will be access controlled, the official said.
Too many plaints against Nelamanagala toll plaza
According to NHAI officials and citizens, Nelamangala toll plaza is notorious for the number of complaints pertaining to money deduction from FASTag accounts from this plaza, even if the commuter has not travelled through it.
“We have been receiving complaints and the matter has been escalated to the ministry. A show cause notice was also slapped on the contractor, who was changed. But problems are continuing to crop up. The problem at this plaza is that it is not barricaded. There is an RFID reader that records vehicle details. In case it doesn’t work, staffers write down vehicle numbers manually and feed them into the server. They make mistakes while making manual entries due to which we are getting complaints,” the official said.