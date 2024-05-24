Anjali murder case: 'Felt Used, stabbed her in frustration,' says accused
HUBBALLI: Vishwanath Sawant alias Girish Sawant who is accused in Anjali Ambiger's murder case reported in Hubballi on May 15, has said that he was in love with the girl and got frustrated over financial issues.
The accused stated before the CID team came from Bengaluru on Wednesday to take custody of Sawant. On Thursday the CID team produced the accused before the court seeking custody of the accused for 15 days.
The accused Sawant reportedly begged for mercy before the judge and also was seen shedding tears. The court remanded him to eight days of custody with the CID team.
The CID team investigated the accused in a special room in the circuit house of Hubballi and he was also taken to the murder spot located on Veerapura street in Hubballi.
The accused has reportedly spoken about the love affair with the victim Anjali and also the financial transactions made to her and her family members.
"The accused has claimed to have lent Rs 3 lakh to the victim's family, mainly for the education of the victim's younger sister Yashodha. When Anjali and her family started avoiding him he started getting frustrated," said a source from CID.
The investigating officer also said that the accused has given details of his stay with Anjali in Mysuru and other details on how the family, especially the younger sister knew about their affair.
But the drinking habit of the accused and his being a rowdy shelter was the reason why the victim and her family kept avoiding him lately. "I felt used after helping the family. I also asked for the money back when Anjali started avoiding it but there was no response," he told the police.
The CID team has recorded his statements through a video camera and will continue to inquire more on Friday. A senior officer said that the statements have been recorded and will be cross-checked for authenticity.
"The accused himself was in financial distress and we are not sure if he has helped the girl and her family. We are also checking if the accused has been told to speak certain points through lawyers or anyone close to him. There will be a clarification when we will cross-check his statements statements" said the officer.