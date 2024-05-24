Anjali murder case: 'Felt Used, stabbed her in frustration,' says accused

HUBBALLI: Vishwanath Sawant alias Girish Sawant who is accused in Anjali Ambiger's murder case reported in Hubballi on May 15, has said that he was in love with the girl and got frustrated over financial issues.

The accused stated before the CID team came from Bengaluru on Wednesday to take custody of Sawant. On Thursday the CID team produced the accused before the court seeking custody of the accused for 15 days.

The accused Sawant reportedly begged for mercy before the judge and also was seen shedding tears. The court remanded him to eight days of custody with the CID team.

The CID team investigated the accused in a special room in the circuit house of Hubballi and he was also taken to the murder spot located on Veerapura street in Hubballi.

The accused has reportedly spoken about the love affair with the victim Anjali and also the financial transactions made to her and her family members.

"The accused has claimed to have lent Rs 3 lakh to the victim's family, mainly for the education of the victim's younger sister Yashodha. When Anjali and her family started avoiding him he started getting frustrated," said a source from CID.