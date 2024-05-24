Congress seeks BJP MLA Poonja’s resignation, calls act ‘anti-people’

MANGALURU: Alleging that BJP MLA Harish Poonja has made it a habit of hogging the limelight by abusing and threatening government officials, the Congress on Thursday demanded his resignation as a legislator.

KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary and Dakshina Kannada DCC president K Harish Kumar termed the MLA’s alleged act of abusing and threatening cops as “anti-people and violation of legislators’ conduct”. Further, they alleged that the MLA has brought disrepute to his Belthangady Assembly constituency and Dakshina Kannada.

Kumar said it is not the first time that Poonja was caught abusing government officials and recalled an incident when he had allegedly abused forest officials who acted against forest land encroachment. Referring to a road rage incident in which Poonja had alleged there was a bid to attack him with a ‘talwar’ which later turned out to be false, the Congress leader alleged that the MLA is known to make false allegations to remain in the limelight.