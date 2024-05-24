Cops send advisory to Bengaluru colleges, varsities

BENGALURU: With the number of suicide cases on the campuses of colleges and universities increasing, the city police have sent an advisory to all educational institutions in south-east division.

Stressing the need for implementing safety measures and establishing support systems, CK Baba, deputy commissioner of police, south-east division, said the advisory focuses on measures to make the campuses student-friendly by providing access to mental health professionals and training to faculty members to effectively address the problems faced by students. A helpline number will also be provided to help the students in distress.

The advisory highlighted the student-counsellor ratio of 5:1 and emphasised regular mental health screenings and immediate assistance to students in distress. It outlined the establishment of 24/7 helpline and crisis intervention services apart from programmes on mental health and recognising signs of distress or suicidal tendencies among students.