Dung decay vital for elephant census

BENGALURU: As the southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh started the three day long elephant census on Thursday, May 23, experts and scientists pointed that there is a need to include the dung decay rate (DDR) method for the statistics.

Karnataka had started the DDR assessment from April, experts pointed that this should be done annually, in all states, instead of once in five years.

Noted elephant expert R Sukumar, who is helping in the assessment, told TNIE that the DDR assessment will give a clearer picture, help understand the landscape, climate change, weather, rainfall pattern, the jumbo’s health and their migratory pattern. “Since the weather and habitat will vary in each state, long-term assessment will help draw a pattern and a trend,” he added.

The DDR should start six months before the elephant census starts. It should be done on a regular basis, and a log should be maintained. It is a long term exercise, where the field staff should first find fresh dung, mark it, and assess it every two weeks.