‘Inter-caste marriages can eradicate caste distinctions’

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday emphasised the transformative power of inter-caste marriages, stating that they have the potential to eradicate caste distinctions in society. He was speaking after inaugurating the newly designed website to register inter-caste married couples, an initiative organised by Jana Spandana and Manava Mandapa here. Speaking on the occasion, he said that inter-caste marriages can create societal mobility.

Even I was aspiring for an inter-caste marriage: CM

In a personal revelation during the event, Siddaramaiah shared his own aspirations for an inter-caste marriage during his college days.”While studying law, I wanted to marry a friend from a different caste. However, the girl did not agree, and neither did the family,” he reminisced. On the occasion, litterateurs and progressive thinkers held sessions on equalitarian and caste-less society and how inter-caste and inter-religion marriages can help to fulfill this.